Conor McGregor to make long-awaited UFC return in July fight against Max Holloway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor is returning the octagon.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Saturday that McGregor will return for a rematch against Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main on July 11 in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old has not fought since breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021 and has faced a series of legal issues. An Irish jury found him liable in a civil sexual assault case from an incident in 2018, which was upheld by Ireland's High Court in July.

McGregor was scheduled to return for a fight against Michael Chandler in July 2024, but withdrew due to a toe injury.

The brash Irishman was one of the UFC's biggest stars when burst onto the scene in 2013 and became the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts in 2016 with a win over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. He won the featherweight title a year earlier with a knockout of Jose Aldo.

McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in 2017 during a two-year hiatus from the UFC, but has lost three of his last four fights.