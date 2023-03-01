Catch NBA G League Ignite games on KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is becoming one of the sports capitals of the world.

Channel 13 will broadcast several G League games including Friday night's matchup against the Capital City Go-Go, which is affiliated with the Washington Wizards.

Channel 13 is exclusively broadcasting this home game on March 3 with pre-game coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. and tip-off at 7 p.m.

Ignite promo for web

They'll also be taking on a familiar face.

Former Ignite player Isaiah Todd plays for Capital City. He was 19 years old when he played for Ignite during the 2020-2021 season.

The NBA's G League Ignite kicked off their first season in the valley in October.

As of Wednesday afternoon, they have a record of eight wins and 13 losses and are ranked number 10 in the Western Conference.

However, there are plenty of top prospects you can see in action before they make it to the NBA including Scoot Henderson and Shareef O'Neal.

