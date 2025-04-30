Business leaders gather to hear more on future of A's baseball team in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Athletics baseball are set to provide new details to the Las Vegas community on Wednesday.

Athletics' President Marc Badain will speak at a Vegas Chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch that event live here:

Badain will delve into the impact of Major League Baseball in Southern Nevada and share what lies ahead for the A’s in Las Vegas. In addition, Emily Louchart of HNTB will present the latest design of the new ballpark, offering a glimpse into the future home of the A’s.