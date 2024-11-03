'Building a sense of community': Local soccer academy offering winter youth camps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local soccer academy is aiming to engage the community this December through their partnership with Nike.

Youth athletes between ages 6 and 16 will have the chance to get involved in JM Soccer Academy's Nike Winter Soccer Camp from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at Viper Park.

Community engagement

"This camp isn’t just about soccer — it’s about building a sense of community and providing children with an opportunity to grow, both as athletes and as individuals," JM Soccer Academy said.

"With a strong focus on fostering confidence and resilience, the camp will offer young players access to professional coaching that combines modern and traditional methods to elevate their skills."

The details

When: December 27 to December 30



9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (half-day sessions)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (full-day sessions)

Where: Viper Sports Complex, 6105 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89149

Note: Lunch and snacks are not provided.

Registration: JM Soccer Academy Winter 2024 Day Camps, click here