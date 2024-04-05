Big West conference extending partnership with Lee's Family Forum through 2027

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College basketball will continue to call Lee's Family Forum home for the next couple of years.

The Big West conference is extending its partnership with the Henderson venue through 2027.

The conference includes schools like California State University, Fullerton, California State University, Long Beach, and the University of Hawai'i at Manoa.

"The Big West membership unanimously agreed that remaining at Lee's Family Forum provides the best championships opportunity for The Big West and our women's and men's basketball programs," Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said in a statement. "In the end, there is simply no other venue or location that offers a more ideal combination of a first-class facility, state-of-the-art amenities, affordability and endless lodging, shopping, dining and entertainment options."

The tournament has been in Henderson for the past three years.

Future dates for the tournament include March 12-15, 2025, March 11-14, 2026, and March 10-13, 2027.