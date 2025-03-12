Athletics make a splash in their future home city in push to grow Las Vegas fan base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In March, the Athletics have showed locals they want to be the home team in Las Vegas.

“We’re so excited,” one fan said at Big League Weekend. “So excited! That’s why we’re here today; when I saw they were playing, I was like, 'This is it.'"

The A’s played a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday and Sunday — but that’s not all they did during their week in their future home.

“Our mission throughout all of this as players is certainly not to replace any fan base; it’s just to grow an already existing, incredibly passionate fan base,” A’s outfielder Brent Rooker said.

Rooker, along with some of his teammates, unveiled the club’s new jerseys for this season that showcase two patches: one that represents Sacramento and one that represents Las Vegas.

“That patch is going to be there for the next three years. That’s just exposure that I don’t want to say you can’t buy, but it’s incredibly valuable. It’s going to be a great three years,” said A’s president Marc Badain.

The team showcased upgraded uniforms at an event where they also revealed updated stadium renderings.

While the Strip is expected to see construction of the new building in the next few months, the players are focused on the bigger picture.

“We think we can do that [grow the fan base] by the type of teams we’re going to put out on the field — not only from a product of how good at baseball we’re going to be, but the type of passion and energy we play with,” Rooker said. “We have a lot of guys who are very easy to cheer for, so we’re hoping that fan base that already exists just continues to grow throughout the next two stops.”