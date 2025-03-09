A's Take Down Diamondbacks 4-2 in Big League Weekend opener at Las Vegas Ballpark

The Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 in the first game of Big League Weekend on Saturday, showcasing the potential of their young prospects before a sellout crowd of 8,708 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Left-hander JP Sears picked up the win for the A’s, pitching three innings while allowing just one run on three hits. He struck out four and walked two, throwing 60 pitches (35 strikes).

The Athletics' offense was powered by three home runs from their top prospects, each offering a glimpse of the future as the A's prepare for their move to Las Vegas in 2028.

First baseman Nick Kurtz led the charge with a solo home run in the second inning, and shortstop Jacob Wilson followed suit with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Second baseman Zack Gelof also contributed, driving in a run with a hit and walk.

"That’s why we’re here today," said Shirley Rodriguez, an A's fan and Vegas local attending the game with her son, Ryan Hall. "We saw they were playing and we were like, 'This is it. This is our inaugural game.'"

Fans packed the stadium to witness the A’s first appearance in Vegas as part of their Spring Training series. The excitement was palpable as supporters anticipate the team’s official move to the city in a few years.

Chris Lindsey, another baseball fan, couldn’t help but reflect on the A’s history. "They used to be called the Swingin’ A’s—and I think they are swinging for the fences today," he said.

While the game showcased the young talent, it also highlighted the growing excitement for baseball in Las Vegas.

"I feel like you have to start somewhere and connect with the community first," said Chris Ponnell, a lifelong A’s fan from Las Vegas. "The A’s are really trying to do that. It’s an uphill battle, but they have some time before the ballpark is built, and they’re really trying to connect to locals here because that’s who is going to be the fans."

For many in the crowd, the A's arrival in Las Vegas is a dream come true.

"We can’t wait for baseball in general, but the A’s coming is amazing," said Melissa Lenox, a longtime A's fan from Vegas. "We’ve waited for so long to have sports here in Vegas to begin with, and baseball is finally coming."

Fans like Hannah Martinez are already embracing the team. "Even the Dodger fan over here—I already have a hat at home. I just haven’t got there yet, but having the A’s come, I will definitely rock it. They will be my second favorite team," she said.

The A’s offense added two more runs with a solo shot from Kurtz and an RBI from Gelof. Arizona scored its only run in the eighth inning on an RBI single from shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The Big League Weekend series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with the second game of the two-game series.