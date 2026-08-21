A's Las Vegas stadium takes shape as a second steel truss arch rises on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Athletics' stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is beginning to resemble the final product, with the second steel truss arch added this week for what will eventually provide a similar look to Australia's famed Sydney Opera House.

“This week was a very exciting week,” said Tyler Van Eeckhaut, project director for contractors Mortenson-McCarthy. “We set the center truss, which kicks off with a tremendous amount of work for the next upcoming months."

A's President Marc Badain said following Thursday's Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting that the $2 billion, 33,000-person capacity domed ballpark remains on schedule to be completed in time for the 2028 season.

“I think everyone's very pleased,” Badain said. “The workforce in this community has delivered on hundreds of projects over the last 30, 40, 50 years, so certainly we're not surprised. It's nice to see the vision come to life and see the trusses come up and take their part in the skyline, and it's going to be a nice anchor on the south part of the Strip. Certainly the first building you see when you land at Harry Reid Airport.”

There was a concern at the prior Stadium Authority meeting over whether the A's might have to build a temporary plaza to be ready when the ballpark opens. Bally’s Corp. at that time hadn’t yet raised financing for an elevated plaza on the property as part of a $1.19 billion mixed-use project that includes restaurants, shopping and entertainment in addition to a hotel-casino and 2,500-seat theater.

But Bally's, as originally planned, now will move forward with the project without the need for the A's to construct a temporary setup.

“With the growth of the organization, there have been some challenges to get out of the gate,” said Nick Tomasino, Bally's senior vice president for development and construction. “However, we are very happy to say we're in the finals throes of being able to secure the financing to get started with Phase One.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said he was satisfied that Bally's would complete the project.

“I think that there's every chance that will move forward the way everybody intends it to,” Hill said.

As for the stadium itself, Badain said all but six seats have been sold in what is called the Athletic Club — an area reserved for premium season ticket holders — and about half of all the club-level seats are gone. He added about 75% of ticket buyers are from the Las Vegas area.

An investment group that includes ex-Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Atlanta Falcons minority owner Rashaun Williams purchased an undisclosed minority stake in the ballclub. Former major league pitcher Chan Ho Park is part of an investment group that committed to $70 million, of which $55 million is committed with another $15 million if Major League Baseball approves the deal.

John Fisher is the majority owner.

While construction takes place on the Las Vegas Strip, the A’s are playing the second of three planned seasons at a Triple-A stadium in West Sacramento, California. They played their previous 57 seasons in Oakland, California.

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