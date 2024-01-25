A's keeping team name when they move to Las Vegas, per John Fisher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's are moving forward with plans to move the team to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, owner John Fisher spoke about the status of the new ballpark at Preview Las Vegas. The A's are not expected to officially move to Vegas until 2028. However, the logistical planning to bring the team is well underway.

Some of these updates come as no surprise but others give us a better picture on what the A's will look like.

The A's will not be changing the name of the team. They will be known as the Las Vegas A's. There also has not been any new renderings of the stadium and Fisher said the reason for that is because they are planning to build a resort beside the ballpark. That means the renderings could look very different from the first one we saw.

RELATED LINK: Vegas officials says A's got MLB, union approval to receive 2024 revenue sharing

Fisher did say the ballpark will be privately funded and said he is actually looking for local investors to help raise capital.

2028 is a long way away but Fisher said the A's have already started to make their presence known to the Vegas community. The A's lease at the Oakland Coliseum will expire by the end of the upcoming baseball season so they'll need to make a decision on where they will be playing in the interim while the ballpark is being built.

Cities like Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and Reno have all been discussed. Fisher said there has been no decision yet but that announcement should be coming soon.