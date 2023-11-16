MLB shares new details on unanimous approval of A's relocation to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major League Baseball voters unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics' proposed relocation to Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Several anonymous sources spoke to The Associated Press following the vote since the league had not yet announced the results. A 75% vote of the 30 teams was necessary to make the move, which was endorsed by Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government.

The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and it remains unclear where the team will play before a new ballpark opens in 2027 at the earliest.