A's ballpark hearing scheduled Monday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The A's ballpark hearing is set for Monday at 4 p.m.

The bill is labeled as SB 509.

The Oakland A's would like to build a new ballpark on the Strip and move the team here, but the team wants close to $400 million in public money to help pay for the $1.5 billion stadium.

The venue would go near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, where the Tropicana Las Vegas complex now sits, though that resort and casino would be razed to make way for the ballpark.

Bally's Corporation, the parent company of the Tropicana, would build a new resort on the grounds if a stadium is built.

The A's have pointed to 2026 for first pitch. They have long wanted to find a successor venue for the aging Oakland Coliseum.

