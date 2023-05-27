Ballpark funding bill introduced to legislature Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After weeks of waiting, a Major League Baseball stadium funding bill was introduced Friday night in Carson City.

Senate Bill 509 was formally read on the Senate floor, though text for the bill was not available on the Legislature's website as of late Friday night.

The Oakland A's would like to build a new ballpark on the Strip and move the team here but the team wants close to $400 million in public money to help pay for the $1.5 billion stadium.

The venue would go near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, where the Tropicana Las Vegas complex now sits, though that resort/casino would be razed to make way for the ballpark.

Bally's Corporation, the parent company of the Tropicana, would build a new resort on the grounds if a stadium is built.

The A's have pointed to 2026 for first pitch. They have long wanted to find a successor venue for the aging Oakland Coliseum.

The next step for the stadium bill is for it to move to the Senate Committee on Finance.