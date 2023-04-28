Are Las Vegas fans ready for another major league sports team?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If the Oakland A's make the move to Las Vegas, some are asking if locals will stand behind them the way they have for other major sports teams.

There is no doubt that Vegas pride runs deep for the home grown Golden Knights.

Even county officials at the county building were showing support for the Knights."Elvis of Vegas," Jeff Stanulis, showed support.

Stanulis says he has been at the VGK games since the very beginning. The team is special to him because players were picked from other teams to create our fan favorite.

However, when it comes to adding the Oakland A's to the roaster of new pro teams to cheer for, opinions are split.

Jeff says he’s heard negative things about the A's and would prefer a home grown team over another transplant team. On the other hand, Ken Ballard, another sports fan, says with the Las Vegas A’s are ready to blow up!

According to a recent headline from the Associated Press, they questioned, "can Las Vegas support another pro sports team?"

And Ballard seems to think so. He says, in the past, we’ve been welcoming of other teams and have embraced them as our own.

While Stanulis, isn't quite on board, he says he would likely go to a game or two.

The next big hurdle for the Oakland A's is securing the $500 million public financing needed to move the team to the valley which has come with some opposition.