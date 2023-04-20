Oakland A's to open stadium near Allegiant Stadium, becoming 'Las Vegas A's'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Las Vegas A's exactly," Dave Kaval said.

It's official. The Oakland A's president confirmed with KTNV that they are moving forward to becoming the, "Las Vegas A's."

The Oakland A's have stopped negotiations with the City of Oakland have have shifted their focus to the entertainment capital of the world!

According to the A's president, Kaval said the A's and Red Rock Resorts are close to agreeing on a $1 billion deal for a stadium north of Allegiant Stadium. They finalized a location on Tropicana and the I-15.

Kaval says they hope to get everything finalized shortly, and put a shovel on the ground next year and open the stadium by 2027.

Gov. Lombardo released a statement earlier this evening, and it read, in part, "Welcoming the A's to Las Vegas would be great news for southern Nevada as well as our entire state. The prospect of bringing new jobs, more economic development, and an exceptional MLB team to Las Vegas is exciting on many levels."