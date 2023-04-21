Watch Now
Las Vegas residents respond to Oakland A's purchasing land in the valley

Locals have some mixed feeling about the Oakland A's coming to town. But overall are excited. Paulina Bucka reports.
Fans React to Oakland A's moving to vegas
Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 02:14:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Throughout the city, there are mixed feeling about the Oakland A's joining Las Vegas.

Cisco Ortega grew up in Oakland and the bay area, he says the news of the Oakland A’s leaving Oakland is bittersweet after years spent making memories with his son there.

Others like Miguel Vargas say he's not even an A's fan, but this step is major for the city, and he will happily support the team when they come to the valley.

About this time last year, a national feud played out between Oakland and Vegas after former Oakland Mayor, Libby Shaaf, made these eye raising comments calling the Vegas valley "gross."

Thursday morning, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, tweeting out that the "not-so-gross valley, 'only needs the 'NBA’ and ‘MLS’ for a full house'!”

