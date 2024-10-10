Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Andy Roddick, Eugenie Bouchard headlining Pickleball Slam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest and brightest stars in tennis are coming to Las Vegas.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are taking on Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard in The Pickleball Slam.

"I can't wait to return with Steffi and defend our title in February at Slam 3," Agassi said in a press release. "It's an incredible opportunity to play in my hometown of Las Vegas, where the stakes are high, and the energy is electric. In this city, the odds are always in our favor, and I almost feel a little sorry for Andy and Genie."

You may remember that in 2023, Agassi and Roddick played together and won the inaugural event. That won't be the case this time.

"When Andre and I won the inaugural Pickleball Slam, I ended up doing most of the heavy lifting, so this time I'm excited to team up with Genie," Roddick said. "For Slam 3, I'm actually more concerned about Steffi — she's a force to be reckoned with! Genie and I are ready to defy the odds. After all, this is Las Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about unexpected upsets."

Slam 3 is set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $75 to $1,000.

If you can't make it to the event in person, the match will also be televised on ESPN.