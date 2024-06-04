All but one Las Vegas Aces home game is now completely sold out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've still got "go to a Las Vegas Aces game" on your bucket list this year, you'd better act fast.

The Aces have now sold out all but one of their 20 regular season home games, the organization announced on Tuesday. That includes all 18 games at the Aces' home court, Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Demand for tickets already prompted the Aces to move two games to T-Mobile Arena to open up more seats.

The first, on July 2 vs. the Indiana Fever, is now among the sold-out games. You can still get tickets for the second regular season game at T-Mobile Arena, when the Aces host the Chicago Sky on Sept. 3.

For select Michelob ULTRA Arena home games, a limited number of tickets are also available for the Aces Shared Party Suite, which costs $200 per seat.

If the Aces sell out all 20 home games, they will be the first team in WNBA history to do so. (They already made history last month by selling out 15 of 20 home games.)

They are also the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season tickets, which they did for the current season. There is a waitlist for 2025 season tickets.