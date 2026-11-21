HENDERSON (KTNV) — Tessa Janecke has yet to play a PWHL game, but the Vegas Vanguards’ third overall pick is already establishing herself as a team leader.

Janecke has been named an alternate captain ahead of the Vanguards’ inaugural season, highlighting a rookie class that has made an early impression during training camp.

Captain Erin Ambrose believes the group could play a major role in determining how quickly Vegas finds success in its first season.

“Our rookie class is probably what's going to drive us as a team,” Ambrose said.



Vanguards rookie class turning heads ahead of first scrimmage

Janecke has been at the center of much of that early praise.

General manager Dominique Didia described her as “cool, calm, collected in big moments,” while head coach Kim Weiss said the 23-year-old quickly stood out.

“She's a special player, and there's a reason we took her third overall,” Weiss said. “She jumps off the page.”

Janecke has even made an impression on Ambrose from the other side of the ice.

“She's somebody I've hated playing against since she got on the team, and that is probably the biggest compliment you can get as a hockey player,” Ambrose said.

Fellow first-year player Lacey Eden expects Janecke to make an impact once the season begins.

“I think that she's going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Eden said.

More experience than the ‘rookie’ label suggests

Janecke is just one member of a talented group of players preparing for their first PWHL seasons.

Weiss said she doesn't particularly like referring to them as rookies because, despite their lack of PWHL experience, several arrive in Vegas with extensive experience at the highest levels of the sport.

“Lacey Eden is 24 years old with four national championships under her belt. She's a pretty experienced player,” Weiss said. “Josefin Bouveng is 25 years old; she's been to two Olympic Games. So, it might be her first year in the league, but by no means is she an inexperienced player.”

Weiss said that experience has helped give Vegas a well-rounded collection of young talent as the Vanguards prepare for their inaugural campaign.

The group will get its first opportunity to test itself against another PWHL opponent this weekend.

Vegas has one final practice Saturday before its first scrimmage against Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Sunday at America First Center.

Channel 13 is the broadcast partner of the Vegas Vanguards. You can catch Vegas Vanguards games throughout the season, including the team's season opener against the Detroit Clutch on December 6, on The Spot Vegas 34.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

