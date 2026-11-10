Introducing the Vegas Vanguards: Las Vegas PWHL team officially has a name

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' Professional Women's Hockey League Team now has a name.

The Vegas Vanguards will make their home debut at T-Mobile Arena next month.

Las Vegas was among four PWHL expansion markets announced earlier this year, along with teams now known as the Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, and San Jose Sea Lions.

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"The name Vanguards celebrates those who lead the way, embracing challenges and creating new opportunities," the team said in a Tuesday press release. "Inspired by the pioneering spirit that helped shape the West, the name represents courage, determination, and a willingness to forge new paths."

A kit fox is the Vanguards chosen logo, with an iconic star to represent Las Vegas.

Uniform colors will feature cactus green, fox ivory, desert gold, and midnight navy, which the team says "speaks to the spirit and beauty of Las Vegas’ desert home."

The Vegas Vanguards take the ice for their inaugural home opener on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena against fellow expansion club, the Detroit Clutch.

Exclusive: Taylor Rocha caught up with Vanguards' star Erin Ambrose ahead of the inaugural season: