Investigating SafeNest: Watch the full Channel 13 investigation

13 Investigates takes a deep dive into what women who found the strength to flee their abusers encountered when they sought shelter and safety in our community.

This is a multi-part series honoring domestic violence victims and survivors here in Las Vegas by sharing their stories and ensuring their voices are heard.

Our investigation six months in the making starts Thursday, Oct. 24 on Channel 13. You can watch each part of the series here.

PART ONE

13 Investigates the safety of Lauren, MJ, April and Natasha as they share what they experienced when seeking shelter at SafeNest.

Investigating SafeNest part 1: Seeking shelter but finding chaos

As our investigation continues, 13 Investigates looks at what the women say are squalid living conditions inside Nevada's largest domestic violence shelter.

PART TWO

Multiple victim-survivors shared photos and videos from inside the shelter, showing living conditions they described as disgusting, unsanitary and grotesque.

We took their concerns to SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger.

Investigating SafeNest part 2: 'The living standards are grotesque'

There's no denying the delicate balancing act facing SafeNest staff — but the organization receives millions of taxpayer and donor dollars each year to provide shelter, safety and resources. We'll follow the money when our investigation continues.

PART THREE

Of all domestic violence shelters and programs in Nevada, SafeNest receives the most financial support by far. But some shelter residents believe the money isn't being used properly. We dug into why SafeNest gets millions of dollars, but clients say they don't receive services or donations.

Investigating SafeNest part 3: Following the money

As we continue to fight for what's right for the local victim-survivors whose stories we've been sharing, our next report will provide a fact-check of sorts. SafeNest requires incoming residents to sign a bill of rights and responsibilities. When this series continues, we expose how the rhetoric does not match the reality.

Hear their stories:

Investigating SafeNest: Lauren's Story

Investigating SafeNest: MJ's Story

Investigating SafeNest: April's Story

PART FOUR

SafeNest says it supports more than 11,000 domestic and sexual abuse victims every year. While many have positive experiences and can get the help they need, some do not.

Every client entering the SafeNest shelter has to sign a document, which is a bill of rights, so to speak, as well as responsibilities. However, the residents we spoke to say the rhetoric didn't match their reality.

Investigating SafeNest part 4: Rhetoric vs. reality

As our series continues, we spoke to former employees who share what they saw during their time at SafeNest.

PART FIVE

We're getting exclusive insight from former insiders seeking to shine a light on SafeNest's problems in pursuit of a brighter future.

Several former SafeNest employees have come forward to share what they saw during their time at the organization.

Investigating SafeNest part 5: Former employees speak out

As we continue our series, we will look at where your donations actually go and why clients don't always receive them.

PART SIX

While SafeNest's cause is noble and necessary in our community, the execution of its mission has been called into question by more than two dozen current and former clients and employees. Many of them say those who rely on your donations often don't get what you give.

Darcy Spears finds the path from your closet to SafeNest isn't as clear as you might think.