Wynn's Vegas Loop station near complete; expected to operate early 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new phase of the Boring Company's Vegas Loop, connecting the Wynn Las Vegas resort with the Las Vegas Convention Center, is nearly complete

Wynn Resorts announced the completion of a 2,325-foot tunnel in a news release on Wednesday. Work is ongoing on the Wynn passenger station, which will be located near the Encore valet entrance.

The tunnel is expected to make travel from the Wynn Resort to the convention center possible in approximately one minute. Wynn expects it to be operational in the first quarter of 2024, "providing guests with a zero-emissions underground public transportation alternative," a resort spokesperson stated.

"The tunnel is the latest enhancement in Wynn's continued commitment to offering eco-friendly meetings and conventions in Las Vegas," the spokesperson stated.

According to Wynn, construction of the Wynn Las Vegas Loop Station marks the first commercial project in which Boring Company's tunnel boring machine (known as Prufrock-2) was retrieved without the use of the crane, "resulting in an expedited and more cost-effective retrieval of the machine, and limited the impact on the resort’s championship golf course."

The first public leg of the Vegas Loop, an underground series of Tesla transportation tunnels, opened in July 2022.

Local leaders and Boring Company set an initial goal to build the system out into a near-30-mile loop with more than 55 stations connecting Harry Reid International Airport with destinations along the Las Vegas Strip and downtown.

In May, Clark County officials approved plans to add 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels to the Vegas Loop, expanding its proposed reach as far south as Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

At peak capacity, the loop system should be able to move more than 50,000 passengers an hour, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill told Channel 13 in a previous interview.

Rides from resorts to the convention center are free to the public as part of Boring Company's agreement with LVCVA, Hill told Channel 13. Outside the convention space, riders will have to pay a fee.

As of March 15, more than a million passengers had traveled on the Loop.