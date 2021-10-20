Clark County approves 'Vegas Loop' resort corridor agreement with Boring Co.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Boring Compay's plans for underground transportation under the Las Vegas Strip and beyond took another step forward Wednesday.

Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved the special use permit and franchise agreement plans for the company's loop system that would include the resort corridor during a meeting Wednesday morning.

Expanding and moving forward with plans for the "Vegas Loop." #ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved an agreement with the @boringcompany to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. It will also go to @AllegiantStadm and @UNLV. pic.twitter.com/2ju3xcFq7O — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the special use permit allows The Boring Company to apply for and receive building permits to construct the proposed tunnels. The franchise agreement allows the company to operate the system, collect fares and oversee advertising and partnerships.

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Boring Co. to expand high-speed transport Loop across Las Vegas

“We are very excited to take the next steps, working with Clark County leaders and our partners throughout Las Vegas, to build a fast, safe transportation system for this incredible destination,” says Steve Davis, president, The Boring Company.

There are currently 51 planned stations for the Vegas Loop throughout the Las Vegas Strip and Clark County, according to the LVCVA. The system is also anticipated to connect to the city of Las Vegas and McCarran International Airport. Passengers can travel directly to their desired location without stopping.

“Las Vegas continues to innovate and transform itself. The Vegas Loop will be a game-changer for our visitors in moving them around our exciting destination quickly, conveniently and in an entertaining ‘Only Vegas’ way,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA.

A map for the project shows it would transport people as far north as Fremont Street and as far south as Allegiant Stadium. It would also expand east to the Thomas and Mack Center and west to the Orleans hotel-casino.

Clark County

The development of the Vegas Loop will be paid for by The Boring Company, passenger stations paid for by respective property owners, and it will be fare-based for passengers, according to the LVCVA.

The Vegas Loop will also connect to the existing Las Vegas Convention Center Loop - the first commercial project for Elon Musk's The Boring Company that is currently in operation.