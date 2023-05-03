Boring Company gets approval to expand Las Vegas Loop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Loop is getting bigger.

On Wednesday, Clark County officials approved plans from the Boring Company to add 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels.

You can the map showing the new stations and tunnels as well as a list of what areas they will serve below.

Clark County

Las Vegas Boulevard South and Elvis Presley Boulevard

3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive

The Westin Hotel

Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue

Spring Mountain Road and Twain Avenue

Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street

UNLV Gaming

UNLV Athletics 1

UNLV Athletics 2

UNLV Housing 1

UNLV Housing 2

Thomas & Mack 2

4769 Deckow Lane

The Virgin Resort Hotel

Harmon Square

5051 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Town Square Las Vegas

Blue Diamond and Las Vegas Boulevard South

According to documents filed with the city, the project "will increase connectivity and convenience to visitors within the Resort Corridor and surrounding establishments" and it "encourage pursuing a variety of strategies to reduce reliance on private automobile travel, with the goal of reducing fossil fuel consumption and associated pollutant emissions from vehicles."

The Loop began by connecting halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In July 2022, the first public leg of the underground tunnels connecting the convention center halls with Resorts World.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority told Channel 13 at the time the city footed the bill for construction under the convention center since rides were free and the Boring Company didn't have any way to make a return on their investment.

However, outside of the convention space, riders will have to pay a fee so the Boring Company will pay to build the remainder of the system of tunnels and stations.

As of March 15, more than a million passengers have traveled on the Loop so far.

The county said new station designs will be submitted for an administrative design review at a later date.