Las Vegas Loop celebrates 1 million passengers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Loop is celebrating another achievement: one million passengers.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said the milestone was achieved at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday.

The honor went to Dave McPhee, from Nampa, Idaho, who is in town for the CON-EXPO/CON-AGG tradeshow that kicked off Tuesday.

He was surprised with special Vegas Loop and Resorts World swag bags.

The first public leg of the Vegas Loop opened in July 2022. At the time, LVCVA CEO Steve Hill told us the ultimate goal for the loop is to have more than 55 stations including resorts on the Strip, Allegiant Stadium, the airport, and downtown Las Vegas.

The loop continues expanding with the next stop expected to be completed near UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center. On Thursday, the university's Board of Regents voted unanimously to let UNLV sell a piece of their property to the Boring Company.

The university told Channel 13 they will now begin negotiations with the Boring Company who said once they acquire the property, they will begin construction. That's expected to start later this year.