UNLV to make negotiations with Boring Company to add Las Vegas loop station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the University Board of Regents voted unanimously to allow UNLV to sell a piece of their property to the Boring Company, the builders of the Las Vegas Loop.

The next stop is expected to be built near the Thomas and Mack Center.

Nicole Thomas has been a student at UNLV for nearly eight years. Thomas lives just minutes away, and she says the biggest challenge students face is transportation. However, she says the Vegas loop station may be a solution.

"I'm really hoping this will come to fruition in terms of bringing students to necessary locations for a low cost," she said.

The expanded loop project will feature Teslas taking riders from one points to another in the system which is expected to include 69 stations. Currently, there are only four stations. There are three at the Las Vegas Convention Center and one at Resorts World. However, in the future, station may include stops at other Strip properties, also including Allegiant stadium and the Las Vegas Medical District near UMC.

Thomas says the one she is most excited about is the one for Harry Reid International Airport.

"If you park at the airport that is upward of $30, so being able to save a lot of money, time and cash really helps."

The location of the Las Vegas Loop station is expected to be in the Thomas & Mack center parking lot, close to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive.

President of UNLV Keith Whitfield says this form of transportation is not only beneficial for the entire community, but specifically for his students.

"They need to be able to traverse this city," he said. "This will be something that will allow them to have that extra flexibility."

Whitfield says with Thursday's approval by the Board of Regents for the sale of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas property in Clark County to the Boring Company, they can now proceed with negotiations. A Boring Company representative says once they get the property, they will begin construction this year.

Thomas says the new Vegas Loop station will be a game-changer for students like her.

"Getting them more integrated to the Las Vegas community," she said. "Getting them to different spots on campus, at the end of the day we spend a lot of money gas."

Once all the 69 proposed stations are fully operational, the Vegas Loop system will serve nearly 60,000 passengers per hour, costing about anywhere from $6 to $12.

