The Boring company Loop expands to Vegas DTLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City council has granted The Boring Company's application to expand the Vegas Loop in downtown Vegas.

The Vegas Loop is an express transportation underground via Tesla vehicles that are battery-powered and have zero emissions.

This loop will allow the boring company to construct, operate, and maintain a privately funded underground transportation system. This plan envisions a 34+ mile tunnel with a network of 55+ stations, including Harry Reid airport and Allegiant stadium.

Safety features for the loops include real-time smoke detection and direct communications with the tunnel to the control center via tunnel intercoms, cell service, and WIFI.

Emergency and communications and regularly-scheduled practice drills with police and fire departments will be required. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to access these tunnels, officials have requested.

According to city officials, creating this loop will help bring benefits to the downtown. Every vehicle that Vegas Loops helps free up traffic capacity during re-development. An additional form of transportation is designed with no public funding.