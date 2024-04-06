While A's say temporary and long-term plans are set, some still have questions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Oakland A's announced their intention to play home games in Sacramento from 2025 through 2027, before the team moves into a planned new ballpark in Las Vegas.

However, questions remain about whether the team can make its Las Vegas dream home, a $1.5 billion stadium at the current site of the recently-closed Tropicana, a reality.

Count Alexander Marks of Schools over Stadiums, a political action committee born of the Nevada State Education Association, among those with doubts.

"I would put it at 50-50," Marks said during an interview at Channel 13 on Friday. "If they do come here, we hope it won't be with public money."

As it stands, a bill passed by Nevada lawmakers last year allows for up to $380 million in public funds to be allocated for the new ballpark.

Since the A's couldn't reach an extension agreement with the city of Oakland for their current ballpark, the team will leave the Bay Area after the 2024 baseball season for Sacramento, where it will play in a minor league stadium for three years.

However, Sacramento officials may try to lure the A's there for good. At least, that's how folks were talking during a news conference in California's capital city on Thursday.

"If I'm Major League Baseball, I'm putting a franchise here as soon as possible," said Barry Broome, President of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.

Marks says some Sacramento officials have even reached out to Schools over Stadiums, which is trying, through court proceedings, to force the public money allocated for the ballpark to the ballot in November, to see if they can help the organization's cause.

Also, consider this. Channel 13 has learned, through a search of federal documents, that the A's have moved to trademark the "Sacramento A's" name.

That's despite the team saying this week that it will only use the "Athletics" or A's moniker when it plays in Sacramento.

Still, the A's insist they're full steam ahead on plans to move to Southern Nevada.

A's president Dave Kaval says it's possible the team could even play some regular season games at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the A's Triple-A affiliate, from 2025 through 2027.

"That's a possibility," Kaval said. "Probably in the shoulder times of the season where it's a little cooler."