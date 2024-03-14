A's look to extend stadium lease in Oakland

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's plan to be in Las Vegas for the 2028 baseball season but it's still up in the air where the team will play for the three seasons before that.

On Thursday, the team says it had a "positive and productive" meeting with Oakland and Alameda County officials about possibly extending the team's lease at the Oakland Coliseum.

As it stands, the team's lease runs out after the 2024 Major League Baseball season. A's officials have floated the idea of playing home games at a temporary location — possibly Salt Lake City or Sacramento — until 2028, when a new $1.5 billion ballpark is expected to be finished on the Las Vegas Strip.

In a statement, an A's representative said Thursday that the team looks forward to "continuing our discussions over the next few weeks ahead of our next scheduled meeting on April 2."

The A's have plans to build their new ballpark at the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort, which is set to close early next month. The team wants to put its ballpark on a nine-acre piece of land on the Tropicana footprint.