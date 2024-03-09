Southern Nevadans, baseball fans excited to see A's come to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was an opening night to Big League Weekend like never before. The annual MLB showcase at the Las Vegas Ballpark featured a team bound to move to the valley in the coming years as the Oakland A's faced the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the first inning of Saturday night's matchup, Oakland's Miguel Andujar sent over a two-run homer to capture an early lead. The Brewers would blank the A's until the 8th inning, Milwaukee edging out a 5-4 win.

Fresh off revealing their ballpark renderings on the Las Vegas Strip where they plan to begin play in the 2028 season, the A's will face the Brewers in another exhibition game on Saturday at 1 p.m. while spectators can enjoy Fan Fest.

I was at the game and spoke to fans about their experience watching the future Vegas pro team.

"I think it's different because it gets people more excited," Bay Area native Bryan said. "Not just seeing the A's just once and being like this could be our team, especially people who are not A's fans or live in Vegas who don't have a team."

"Having them come to a city I moved to, no better feeling for me" Bay Area native Cisco said. "I love it. Now I get to see my team again. The way you see this city embrace major league sports is amazing."

Longtime Vegas locals and devoted sports fans soaked in the environment of the Spring Training game that saw green and gold fill the stands.

"This game is lots of fun because it's close," Vegas local Randy said. "I don't know if I'll be able to afford the seats I got today. We've gone to Spring Training a couple times and this is like a Spring Training game but better."

"It's amazing that they're going to have a major league team here," Vegas local Lisa said. "We're looking forward to the A's being here."

"I'm pumped up to be a part of the new squad coming to town," Vegas local Don said. "The Knights come in here and the whole community unites for VGK. I should see expect the same thing for the A's."