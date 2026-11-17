LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A plan to bring nearly $2 million a year in new services to the Las Vegas Arts District is now off the table.

The volunteer committee behind a proposed Business Improvement District says it's ending the effort after months of community outreach. The bid was expected to fund services for enhanced cleaning, safety, arts and cultural programming, and marketing.

Shellye Leggett talked to property owners about what creating the District would mean for the area:

Arts District property owners push to create business improvement district in Las Vegas

Organizers say differing views about what the proposal would mean for the community led them to conclude "that the current environment was not conducive to moving the initiative forward in a productive and collaborative manner."

Those who opposed the creation of the Business Improvement District feared it would further commercialize the Arts District, potentially leading to higher costs for local artists and small business owners who have already raised concerns about getting priced out.

"Despite the decision to conclude the initiative, the effort helped elevate important issues facing the Arts District, including public safety, cleanliness, parking, infrastructure, support for artists and small businesses, and the long-term preservation of the district's creative identity," organizers stated. "These challenges and opportunities remain, and so does the need for continued dialogue about how best to address them."

18b, the board that oversees the Arts District, is holding a community mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Barter Beer + Mall "to hear what the district needs most," 18b president Josh Kellman said.