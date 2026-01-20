The City of Las Vegas is asking for development proposals for a 1.23-acre affordable housing complex in the Arts District.

The RFP window is open through March 25.

WATCH| Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley discusses affordable housing in Arts District

City of Las Vegas looks to keep artists working and living affordably in the Arts District

"The first floor is going to be dedicated to retail and the rest of it is going to be affordable housing," said Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley last week.

All proposals need to include plans for at least a three-story building with no fewer than 100 units, per documents found by Channel 13 on the city's website.

It's something people in Las Vegas think is a good idea, like Curtis Strader. He said he loves going to the Arts District. "There's restaurants, the vibe is really cool. Just walking around, you see a bunch of different things."

Halden Sabri told Channel 13 it would help artists who don't make a lot of money live and work there more easily." Giving them that opportunity to live in a place where it's affordable and being with other like-minded people will allow them to expand on their creativity and what they really love."

The community is invited to come out to the Historic Fifth Street School at 5:30 on Wednesday night for an open house on the project. You can click here to reserve your spot.

