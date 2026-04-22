Las Vegas Arts District growth, construction brings challenges for some small business owners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Las Vegas’ Arts District, growth is easy to spot.

New businesses are opening, housing is expanding, and construction projects continue to reshape one of the city’s most popular destinations.

But for some small business owners, that growth comes with challenges — especially when it comes to construction disruptions and parking changes.

A community-focused coffee shop is relocating

Inside Dig It! Coffee, the atmosphere is special, with coffee constantly grinding, drinks being made, and regulars stopping in.

For barista Aaron Limbaugh, the job means more than just work.

“I’ve run the place like clockwork. Being here is quite an opportunity for me,” Limbaugh said.

Dig It! Coffee was created with a mission: To provide competitive wages and meaningful employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

After three-and-a-half years in the Arts District, the shop will close its current location this weekend, but plans to relocate.

Owner Taylor Chaney says the decision wasn’t easy.

“It’s been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” Chaney said.

She says a construction project began just months after they opened and made it difficult for customers to access the business.

“Everyone’s working so hard, but it’s been a bit crippling with so much construction, so many restraints, so many parking additions,” she said.

With another construction project planned nearby, Chaney says staying in the current location was no longer sustainable.

A familiar struggle for some business owners

The challenges aren’t new.

Irma Aguirre, former owner of El Sombrero Mexican Bistro on Main Street, says construction also played a role in her decision to close.

“They tore up almost all of the streets and sidewalk surrounding my area. Accessibility to my business was almost nonexistent,” Aguirre said.

El Sombrero had roots dating back decades, but Aguirre says the conditions became too difficult to manage.

“At some point, it just really became unsustainable,” she said.

Still, she acknowledges that growth often comes with trade-offs.

“I understand there’s always growing pains when you’re trying to build out a city,” Aguirre said.

City says changes are part of long-term growth

City officials say the changes in the Arts District are part of a broader effort to support long-term growth and demand.

Parking rates increased by $1 per hour in October 2025, bringing most meters to between $2 and $4 an hour. The city says those fees help fund maintenance and improvements to parking infrastructure across the area.

Officials also point to several efforts aimed at supporting businesses. A new 500-space parking garage is set to open this year. There is also free “Lunch Spot” parking on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with a discounted parking program for employees and residents.

The city says it has worked to improve the district with widened sidewalks, additional parking, and beautification efforts, while also offering business incentive programs like the Visual Improvement Program and Security Grant.

Leaders say they continue to gather feedback from business owners and recently held a town hall to hear concerns, with more discussions planned.

A district evolving, with mixed experiences

The Arts District has been a work in progress for years and is now one of the fastest-growing areas in Las Vegas. New businesses continue to open, adding to the area’s momentum and popularity.

Some business owners say they’ve been able to adapt and benefit from increased foot traffic. Others say the path to that growth has been difficult.

“We’re excited about what this is going to be,” Chaney said. “But if we can’t survive it on the way, what’s the purpose?”

While Dig It! Coffee is closing its Arts District location, its mission isn’t going away.

The shop plans to reopen at the Molasky Corporate Center in May, continuing its focus on creating opportunities for adults with disabilities.

