Zoox robotaxis expand into downtown Las Vegas and the Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zoox is further expanding its reach throughout Las Vegas.

The Amazon-owned company will soon offer robotaxi service beyond the Strip, into downtown and the Arts District.

The company previously launched routes along the Las Vegas Strip, including Harry Reid International Airport, Sphere, and T-Mobile Arena.

Zoox is also extending its hours to seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Initially rolled out as a free ride service, Zoox in August implemented fares based on distance and travel times between pickup and drop-off locations.

Zoox competitor Waymo has also expanded to Las Vegas, launching its robotaxi service locally this summer.

We talked to local rideshare drivers who shared some concerns about the expansion of robotaxis in Las Vegas:

Robotaxis expand across Las Vegas, rideshare drivers worry about what comes next

The changes have come with some growing pains, with local electric vehicle drivers complaining to Channel 13 about Waymo vehicles "hogging" charging stations in neighborhoods around the Strip.

Rideshare drivers have also shared concerns about competing with autonomous vehicles at some of the same major destinations they rely on for passengers.

Local officials have said robotaxi partnerships are intended to add another transportation option for residents and visitors, not to replace existing systems, with robotaxi vehicles largely serving designated areas on the resort corridor.