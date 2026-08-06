Zoox to begin charging for robotaxi rides in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zoox, a robotaxi service currently offered for free in Las Vegas, will soon come at a price for rides around the valley.

The company announced Wednesday it received federal regulatory approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to begin charging riders on Aug. 10.

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Zoox said fares will be based on a starting fare, plus the distance and travel time between pickup and drop-off.

Customers will see the full price of a trip before booking, according to the company. Unlike some ride-hailing services that can adjust fares based on the route taken, the company said riders will not pay more if the robotaxi takes a different or longer route than originally planned. Instead, fares will be calculated using the best available route before the ride begins.

Zoox said the pricing model is similar to traditional taxis and ride-hailing services. According to the company, it intends to price rides competitively with the "comfort" tier offered by ride-hailing companies.

Additional location-based fees may apply for pickups or drop-offs at places such as Harry Reid International Airport, the Sphere or T-Mobile Arena, along with applicable taxes. Zoox said riders traveling to venues like the Sphere and T-Mobile Arena will have access to designated pickup and drop-off areas.

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The robotaxi fleet has now logged more than three million miles on public roads, according to the company. Since introducing free rides last year, the company said it has carried nearly one million riders across Las Vegas, San Francisco, Austin and Miami.

Las Vegas is the first city to see riders being charged. The company expects to eventually begin charging in other cities where the service is offered.