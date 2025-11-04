Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Waymo expands robotaxi services to Las Vegas, expected to start in summer 2026

Waymo
Terry Chea/AP
Two Waymo driverless taxis stop before passing one another on a San Francisco street.
Waymo
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company, is expanding to Las Vegas in the summer of 2026.

Las Vegas is no stranger to self-driving cars, with Amazon launching Zoox in September.

On Monday, the company announced it would be expanding its services to Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit. Currently, Waymo has fully autonomous trips in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and Austin.

Waymo will be using a mixed fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles with the 5th-generation Waymo Driver and Zeekr RT vehicles equipped with their 6th-generation system.

“Las Vegas has a proud, proven history of setting global standards for unforgettable experiences and forward-thinking innovation. The introduction of Waymo and its autonomous driving technology is not a science experiment, but rather a proven, safe, new alternative designed to help our residents and the millions of visitors who come to our city get around—from the Strip and beyond. We are committed to ensuring this technology is adopted responsibly and securing Las Vegas’s place as a leader in the future of urban mobility,” said Shelley Berkley, Mayor of Las Vegas.

