LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zoox robotaxis are now picking up and dropping off travelers at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas — making it the first fully driverless robotaxi service to operate there.

The service launched today, with designated pickup and drop-off locations at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Most locations are on Level 0, with the exception of Terminal 1 drop-off, which is located next to the departure check-in area. The airport has signage directing travelers to the correct locations.

WATCH | Zoox robotaxis now picking up and dropping off travelers at Harry Reid International Airport

From the airport, Zoox robotaxis can take riders to several resorts on the Strip, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the Sphere.

From the airport, Zoox robotaxis can take riders to several resorts on the Strip, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the Sphere.

Dr. D-Nice Beaugelin was among the first to use the service at the airport on its launch day.

KTNV

"It was meant to be. A meant to be moment," Beaugelin said.

Beaugelin said she had been eager to try the service after hearing about it from a friend.

"I saw a friend of mine, they came to the Backstreet Boys concert and they rode in this and I'm like you know I'm going to Vegas in a few weeks I'm going to try it," Beaugelin said.

KTNV

She rode a Zoox robotaxi to her hotel Thursday — the same day the airport service launched.

Dozens of people were seen taking rides Thursday. While many expressed excitement about the new service, some travelers voiced cautious optimism.

KTNV

Joel Rubin, who was arriving in Las Vegas, shared his thoughts on the technology.

"It's a new technology and with any new technology it may take a little while for things to get perfected, but it's interesting," Rubin said.

KTNV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

