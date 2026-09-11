LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Driverless cars are quickly becoming part of the transportation landscape in Las Vegas, bringing new options for passengers and new questions for the people who make their living behind the wheel.

Zoox is now offering public robotaxi rides at Harry Reid International Airport, while Waymo has announced partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas as it expands its presence in the valley.

WATCH | Robotaxis expand across Las Vegas, rideshare drivers worry about what comes next

Robotaxis expand across Las Vegas, rideshare drivers worry about what comes next

For rideshare drivers, that means autonomous vehicles are beginning to appear at some of the same major destinations they rely on for passengers.

Just off Paradise Road, near the airport and Strip, a rideshare lot is constantly buzzing with activity.

Edgar Briseno has spent years behind the wheel, completing more than 50,000 rides between Uber and Lyft but lately, he says making a living on the road has gotten harder.

“My income decreased like 40%,” Briseno said.

Briseno did not attribute that decline specifically to robotaxis. But as autonomous ride-hailing expands, he worries about what another major shift in the industry could eventually mean for drivers and their families.

“I know the future is here with the new technology, but they have to think also about the humans,” he said.

Driverless options expand beyond the airport

At Harry Reid International Airport, Zoox is now another option for travelers.

Airport officials said Zoox’s pickup and drop-off locations were determined “based on available space within designated commercial transportation operational areas.”

Airport officials also shared Zoox does not have access or pickup advantages compared to Uber, Lyft or taxi drivers.

“Like other ground transportation operators, Zoox operates from designated pickup and drop-off locations established to safely and efficiently accommodate travelers,” the airport said in a written response. “Currently, Zoox provides service to specific destinations within the Las Vegas resort corridor. Ultimately, it is another transportation option for travelers to choose from based on their individual needs and preferences.”

The airport also said Waymo is currently testing at Harry Reid International Airport.

Channel 13 asked whether officials have considered the potential impact of autonomous vehicles on rideshare and taxi drivers, the airport said it “continues to monitor emerging transportation technologies and trends, including the development of autonomous vehicles and robotaxis.”

“Robotaxis represent another transportation option for travelers, alongside existing services such as taxis, rideshare, rental cars and public transportation,” the airport said.

But the driverless expansion goes beyond the airport.

The Venetian described Waymo as its first official ride-hail partner.

“As the first official Ride-Hail Partner of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Waymo will provide guests with a seamless, premium transportation experience upon launch,” a spokesperson for The Venetian said.

Channel 13 asked whether Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers would maintain the same access they have today, the resort responded: “Yes.”

The Venetian said its partnership is intended to add another transportation option rather than replace existing ones.

“Rideshare and taxi services will continue to operate and remain readily available to guests, just as they are today,” the resort said. “The partnership is designed to enhance the overall guest experience by offering another convenient way to travel to and from the resort.”

Drivers watch a rapidly changing industry

For drivers waiting for rides near the airport and Strip, the changes are unfolding alongside an already challenging business.

Jeff Podell drove rideshare for about four years. Podell said he understands why autonomous vehicles appeal to some passengers and why they worry some drivers.

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“There’s always going to be a group that says I’m not dealing with automation, cars … and quite frankly I understand both sides,” Podell said. “I understand the benefits and I understand the negatives.”

What stands out to him is the speed of the change.

“It’s happening very fast,” Podell said. “Faster than anybody knows.”

Uber says the future is a ‘hybrid network’

Uber argues the future of transportation should include both autonomous vehicles and human drivers.

“The future of mobility should not be a choice between humans and robots,” the company said in material outlining its vision for a hybrid network. “The most resilient transportation systems have always combined both.”

Uber argues there are practical limitations to an AV-only transportation system, including severe weather, emergencies, infrastructure demands and areas where autonomous technology may not be viable.

The company points to the approximately 8,000 U.S. cities it serves, saying many likely will not be workable for autonomous vehicles in the foreseeable future.

Uber also says human drivers can provide flexibility during periods of peak demand, special events and emergencies without requiring cities to maintain oversized autonomous fleets at all times.

For drivers concerned about eventually being displaced, Uber says a gradual transition matters.

“A hybrid network also protects drivers and allows for a phased transition,” the company said.

Uber said such a system “ensures drivers remain a core part of the network” and preserves “meaningful earning opportunities on our platform over the long-term rather than triggering sudden displacement.”

The company argues that allowing AVs to scale gradually gives human drivers time to adapt while maintaining reliable transportation for riders.

Lyft: Drivers ‘will always be essential’

Lyft is also betting on a future where autonomous vehicles and human drivers operate alongside each other.

In a response to our questions, Lyft said it believes “the future is hybrid” and that as autonomous vehicles scale, the overall rideshare market will expand and create additional opportunities for drivers.

The company pointed to San Francisco, where it said Lyft rides within the autonomous vehicle operational area grew approximately 20% year over year.

“AV partnerships remain central to our strategy as we build a scalable roadmap for a hybrid future,” Lyft said in remarks the company provided.

Lyft also emphasized services human drivers can provide that go beyond simply transporting a passenger from one location to another.

“Even as AVs offer new choices for riders, drivers will always be essential to the rideshare community,” the company said.

Lyft pointed to drivers helping passengers with luggage, assisting people who need additional help, sharing local knowledge and providing human interaction.

‘We’re scared for our families too’

For Briseno, the debate about how quickly autonomous vehicles scale is not just about technology.

He said he sometimes accepts rides even when he knows they will not be profitable because he has a family to support.

“I sometimes take rides, I know they’re not profitable for me but I have family and kids,” Briseno said. “I have to keep providing for them.”

He knows driverless cars are part of the future. He just doesn’t want the people driving today to be forgotten along the way.

“I know at some point we’re going to be replaced,” Briseno said. “It’s just, we’re scared for our families too.”