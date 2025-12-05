Struggling Arts District businesses & performers point to decline in visitation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On a Thursday night in the Arts District, I observed many empty streets and several parking spaces left open, an issue making a big impact on businesses and performers.

I asked a local performer if less foot traffic has impacted his band.

"Yeah, you can only advertise so much on social media," said 26-year-old bass player Arlieus Bazemore.

“We practice at the Alamo from time to time. I have friends who go there too and a lot of other people who are amazing musicians and people in general," he added.

But he has seen a trend, fewer parking spots filled, less people on the streets, and that means fewer eyes on his band, which he says has been tough.

“We make it work, we survive," Bazemore said. “Word of mouth is better. If you bring a whole group of people into a show and they enjoy it and it expands. They say this singer is great, and then they’ll tell their friends and family, and that can spread faster than social media.”

It's not just impacting performers; local businesses are feeling the heat.

“Bottom line is, we’re just not generating the revenue that we have to in order to sustain ourselves," said Hudl Brewery co-founder Skip Norfolk.

Hudl Brewery has been a staple in the Arts District's Brewery Row for the past five years.

Norfolk told Channel 13 last week they'll be closing their doors for good on Saturday, Dec. 13.

“It was a brutal summer for us. I think there is a tremendous numbers of excuses, reasons, all of that," Norfolk said.

He mentions a drop in tourism, prices going up, and less foot traffic as a few of the challenges.

Arlieus believes even parking has been difficult. He believes a change to that system would help.

“They used to have a lot of free parking here three or four years ago," Bazemore said.

Now, most spots are only paid parking, with a few exceptions of locations and times throughout the day.

Despite the issues, Arlieus believes it will get better, and Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley agrees.

“As a matter of fact, I read an article yesterday that says Las Vegas will bounce back in 2026. I believe that with all of my heart," Berkley said.

Arlieus says he'll continue to look on the bright side.

“My grandma told me enjoy the small things, even if it’s just like you got a quarter on the street. That’s better than nothing," Bazemore said.

Locals tell me they just hope this trend changes soon and that more people are able to enjoy what the Arts District has to offer.