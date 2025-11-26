HUDL Brewing Company in Las Vegas Arts District announces closure after 5 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Arts District brewery will close its doors next month after more than five years of serving the community.

HUDL Brewing Company, located near the corner of South Main Street and East Imperial Avenue, announced Wednesday it will shut down in December. The brewery cited low sales and an unrealized kitchen expansion among the reasons for closure.

"Thank you all for your support and memories over these past five years. It has been a pleasure brewing beer for our community and pouring beer for you all across the bar," the company said in a social media post.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, will be their last full day of operation.

The closure marks the end of more than five years of operation for the Arts District establishment, which has been a fixture in Las Vegas' "Brewery Row" scene as well as numerous community events.