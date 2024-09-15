Las Vegas' Downtown Brew Festival is set for October 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time to enjoy some craft brews this October with the Downtown Brew Festival in Las Vegas!

This year's festivities will feature hundreds of craft brews, local cuisine, and live music all at the Clark County Amphitheater from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Experts from Motley Brews, who also organize the Great Vegas Festival of Beer, are putting on this event which debuted in 2011.

“The festival is really about bringing the local Las Vegas community together to celebrate craft beer culture,” said Brian Chapin, founder of Motley Brews. “We’ve seen the festival evolve year after year with new experiences and fresh excitement for craft beer enthusiasts, and it just continues to grow.”

Motley Brews said there will be more than 200 brews from 60 breweries, including local ones such as:



Able Baker Brewing Company

Big Dog's Brewing Company

HUDL Brewing Company

CraftHaus

Mojave Brewing Co.

Chicago Brewing Co.

Las Vegas Brewing Co.

You can also expect a packed lineup of local eats to complement those drinks, some of which are:

Fast Eddie's Burger

Empanada Factory

The Glazed Nut Hut

Golden Oven Pizza

”The Downtown Brew Festival is more than just a beer event—it's a celebration of community, creativity, and dedication to craft brewing. We’re thrilled to keep elevating the experience for our attendees with our 12th rendition," said Emma Cooling, the Motley Brews festival manager.

Tickets will not be available at the door, according to the event's website. Tickets are on sale at the event's webpage, as well as VIP options. For more information, click here.

You must be 21 years old or older to attend this event with valid photo identification. You must be 21 years or older to possess, consume, or purchase alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

Please consult the event's webpage for a full list of FAQs, rules, and regulations.