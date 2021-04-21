City of Las Vegas to start new 'Brewery Row' concept

The city of Las Vegas is launching a new concept in an effort to join the craft beer movement, prominent in cities all over the country.

“Brewery Row,” first mentioned in today’s Las Vegas City Council meeting, is being planned for the downtown area where a natural cluster of craft brewers have already been creating and serving.

Plans for the area include adding “Brewery Row” wayfinding banners in front of the designated business as part of the city’s newly launched district banner program.

Additionally the City Council will hold a vote to potentially create an incentive package for the area, which will encourage more brewers to join.

The proposed incentive package to recruit new like business to the area includes an authorization on a temporary basis of the waiver of the liquor license origination charge for qualifying new businesses to be established within the Las Vegas Brewery Row.

The council plans to vote on the proposed incentive package in late May.

Breweries and tap rooms officially part of the program are the following; Crafthaus Brewery, Three Sheets Craft Brew Bar and The Mad Fermentist, Hop Nuts Brewing Downtown, Nevada Brew Works, HUDL Brewing Company, Beer District Brewing, Able Baker Brewing. In addition, Tenaya Creek Brewery and Banger Brewing although not in the incentive area are included.

The district banners were outlined and approved by City Council as part of the Downtown Master Plan – Vision 2045, developed in June 2016.