LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Business owners in the Las Vegas Arts District say ongoing construction and road closures are making it increasingly difficult for customers to reach their businesses, prompting several owners to formally ask the city for relief.

In an Oct. 30 letter to Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, business owners outlined concerns about declining foot traffic, sales and revenue during the construction project. They are asking the city to consider several measures to help businesses weather the disruption.

WATCH | Arts District businesses seek emergency relief as Las Vegas construction cuts into foot traffic

Arts District businesses seek emergency relief as Las Vegas construction cuts into foot traffic

Claire Conrad, who owns Conrad West Gallery with her husband, Gary Conrad, said the gallery's records show a dramatic decline in walk-in customers.

"Our walk-in traffic is down 85 to 90%," Conrad said.

Conrad said the gallery normally attracts both local customers and tourists, with tourists typically accounting for more daily walk-in traffic.

The Oct. 30 letter, sent by Gary Conrad on behalf of several Arts District businesses, says Conrad West Gallery experienced nearly a 90% decrease in foot traffic compared with September and October of last year. The letter says other businesses are reporting similar declines in visitors, sales and revenue.

"We couldn't be the only ones that are feeling the impact," Claire Conrad said.

Businesses ask city for relief

The letter asks the city to consider four measures:



Allowing 24-hour construction to accelerate the project

Expanding free parking

Providing temporary relief from certain city taxes and fees

Designating a city contact to help businesses navigate construction-related disruptions

Tina Spruell, owner of Artistic Iron Works, said her business has been in the Arts District for 25 years.

She said construction has made it more difficult for customers to access the business and forced her to tap into reserves to keep operations afloat.

"This is the first time that we've had to, and it's very upsetting for me, reinvest in our company that's 50 years old," Spruell said.

City responds to businesses' concerns

In a statement provided after KTNV reached out, a city spokesperson addressed some of the concerns raised by the businesses.

The city said options include a possible extension of construction work hours and spotlighting downtown businesses on city social media platforms in an effort to encourage customers to visit.

The city also said it has taken steps to maintain access during construction, including providing alternative routes, subsidized employee parking and free lunch parking.

Access from Charleston Boulevard to southbound Commerce Street is expected to reopen Nov. 20, according to the city.

Spruell said business owners want to see the Arts District thrive once construction is complete.

"We want this to be what their dream is, and what our dream is, is to make this a popping little part of town where you feel safe, and you've got your art, you've got your food, you can be entertained, and that everybody wants to be here," Spruell said.

The city says the entire storm drain project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

For affected business owners, however, the concern is making it to the finish line. They say they hope the city will provide additional relief while construction continues.