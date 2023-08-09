'We're ahead of the plan': LVMPD gives update on Super Bowl LVIII security

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than 200 days away from Super Bowl LVIII as the valley continues to prepare for the big game. That includes everything from casinos renovating rooms, businesses looking to earn contracts for events surrounding Super Bowl week, and recruiting volunteers who will welcome valley visitors at the airport, Strip, and downtown Las Vegas.

That also includes security. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kendall Bell is one of the co-chairs for the Super Bowl Host Committee that's focused on public safety and security planning. The National Football League awarded Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas in December 2021. Since then, Bell said local law enforcement have been doing research and planning as much as possible to make sure the event doesn't have any issues.

RELATED LINK: NFL awards Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas

"We've had the opportunity to go to the last two Super Bowls, kind of take a look at how their actions have worked and their planning. They've had great Super Bowls and they're doing a lot of things that we're going to do and also, things we're not going to do," Bell said. "I always say the three things we need for a successful plan are communication, collaboration, cooperation, and we always have those when we work these events."

A working trip to #SuperBowlLVII . With Las #Vegas set to host the Super Bowl in 2024, a team of responders from @ClarkCountyFD, @LVMPD and other local agencies is in Phoenix observing setup and operations.#SuperBowl @NFL @SuperBowl



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/zxkPvLRVcA — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 10, 2023

According to Bell, there are 36 working groups that have been working on plans for the last five months. He said so far, things have been going well.

"Our first month, they came with plans already, which was remarkable. We're so far ahead now that I'm getting nervous that we're getting too far ahead of ourselves," Bell said. "The NFL, they're always telling me how this has been the smoothest process to date that they've had with any Super Bowl. We're so far ahead of the plan, they're just like man, we normally have to come in and do a lot of work but you've already done the work."

He outlined the basics of what they're looking at on Super Bowl Week.

"Our main focus has been on the stadium and the lockdown that will occur a week before the Super Bowl happens. Another big focus we've had is the Hacienda Bridge," Bell said. "[That's] obviously a concern because 75%, 80% of people are going to come over that bridge. We're going to look at how we're currently doing it and will have things in place to keep it safer than it's ever been."

Super Bowl LVIII has received a Special Event Assessment Rating of 1, which means law enforcement are eligible to receive federal resources to help with security. Bell said working with both federal partners as well as the casinos has been extremely helpful.

"We're working with the Secret Service who is our federal coordinator. Over the past few months, we've had federal resource meetings trying to dial into [resources] like spotting sex trafficking, undercover agents, and mobile command vehicles," Bell said. "There will be lots of sweeps that will be conducted. Everything that we've thrown at them, they've agreed to. It's going to make our lives a lot easier. We have a great relationship with all of our partners because we plan a lot of events together. Even though we work well together, we have to make sure we aren't complacent in our actions."

Bell told the Board that law enforcement is asking casinos and resorts for a list of events and performances on the Strip and downtown that they're planning on having during Super Bowl week. That's because if something happens, he said law enforcement will already have everything they need to do about what's going on around the valley.

Local law enforcement are scheduled to meet NFL leaders when league officials come to town from Aug. 20 through Aug. 23. Bell said they're ready to present their plans.

"We've gathered up some of the most brilliant minds this city has to offer. They picked us and now, we have to bring our A game."