Stratosphere renovating ahead of Formula 1 and the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the next year, many big events are coming to the valley.

Many resorts are preparing for more visitors including the Stratosphere.

During a Golden Entertainment earnings call on Wednesday, casino officials said they're spending approximately $30 million dollars on renovations this year.

The resort said they're currently renovating an additional 537 rooms, hallway corridors, and pool area, which should be completed in the first half of the year.

They add it's to "provide a more competitive product in order to capture demand from group business and citywide events like Formula 1 and the Super Bowl."

Golden Entertainment, which owns the Stratosphere, also said the company overall brought in more than $1 billion in 2022.

"Our business trends to start this year are encouraging, and we anticipate capitalizing on the strength of Las Vegas in 2023 and beyond," Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini said.