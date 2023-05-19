Visitor from Wisconsin walks away from slot machine with $21k, betting $7.50

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, officials representing Tuscany Suites & Casino said a visitor won a jackpot!
Officials did not identify the winner in the press release, only that they were visiting from Wisconsin.
According to the press release, the player was betting $7.50 per spin on the Fire Link slots.
They were playing until they hit the mega progressive jackpot and walked away from the machine with $21,910!
Congratulations to the winner.
