'We can't be a circus that shows up': F1 drivers weigh in ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 drivers are getting ready to hit the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit for the first time on Thursday night. The first practice session is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. with the second practice session scheduled for midnight.

As Williams Racing, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS, and McLaren drivers have previously told Channel 13, there are many factors that will come into play. That includes cold temperatures, adjusting to the environment with all of the lights, a new circuit layout, and later start times.

"I don't know 100% the thoughts behind the schedule. I don't know if they're restricted with taking over the Strip and I'm sure the hotels and the people that own Vegas, so to speak, have a bit of a say," said Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. "We could be at the mercy of Vegas and their needs and requirements. If [F1] had total freedom, which I'm probably not sure they did, then I am pretty surprised we have qualifying at midnight."

On Wednesday night, the Safety Car and Medical Car did their first laps around the circuit, which some drivers said they watched closely.

First look at a car taking a lap on the @F1 Las #Vegas Grand Prix track. This is the @MercedesAMG safety vehicle.#LasVegasGPpic.twitter.com/G0HSIgdtZZ — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 16, 2023

"I'm not going to do the planned track walk [on Wednesday] as it's pouring but it's not meant to rain for the rest of the weekend. I will watch the Safety Car laps very carefully to try and understand a bit more about the track to add to what we've already learned from the simulator," said Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. "It will be important to get comfortable with the car immediately because getting in tune with the track is essential when you tackle a street circuit for the first time. You have to do as many laps as possible, managing to get close to the walls and get the braking points right because here they are at the end of long straights and they're particularly tricky. [Thursday]'s going to be a busy day and we have to make the most of it."

Wednesday night also marked F1's Opening Ceremony. Drivers seem to be split on the glitz and glam surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"I think it's 99% show, 1% sport. [Formula 1] still makes money if I like it or not so it is not up to me," Red Bull driver Max Verstappen told Reuters. "But I'm not going to fake it. I always voice my opinion in positive things, in negative things, that's just how I am. It's not really my thing. Some people like a show. I don't like it at all."

Mindy Small - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing are introduced at the Opening Ceremony during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

"I mean, we're racing drivers. I think sometimes it kind of goes too much in the whole Hollywood star side of things. I just like racing cars," said Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. "For the sport, it's great we come to places like this and we expand the American market. I just hope we don't go into these kinds of races and lose the purity of Formula 1 as it's nice to have the balance."

Other drivers said while they enjoy the opportunity to race in Las Vegas, Formula 1 needs to respect the people who live here.

"I've heard there's been a lot of complaints about the event being here from the locals. I think we have to be respectful of the locals here. So many people are working so hard. We've got to make sure people are taken care of," Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS driver Lewis Hamilton told Sky Sports during media availability on Wednesday. "We can't be a circus that shows up that's all glitz and glamour and people are affected negatively by it, in my opinion. Hopefully, it's just something short-term. Maybe in the future, we'll be able to do things better so people aren't disrupted as much. It's never going to be like Silverstone. But maybe over time, the people in the community here will grow to love the sport just as we've had the privilege of growing up and experiencing."

John Locher/AP From left, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, Williams driver Alexander Albon, of Thailand, AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, of Japan, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, of France, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, attend a news conference for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Williams Racing has the only American driver on the grid with Logan Sargeant while Haas Racing is the only American team. For Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Niko Hülkenberg, it's a chance to score points in the team's home country.

"The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most hyped race I've ever gone into. It's hugely exciting. For me as a driver and Formula 1 as a sport, we all can't wait to see what this race is going to be like," Magnussen said. "I think the U.S. races are special. They're the new races in the sport. It's more of a show and there's a special atmosphere here. Being the only American team, there's extra pressure to do well, which is a good thing and when we do score the points at those races, it's very fulfilling."

“We’ve been talking about this event all year, so I’m happy that it’s finally time to race in Vegas," Hülkenberg said. "Another home race for the team and I’m keen to get a good result for us and our fans. It’s going to be tough, but you have to be ready to take a gamble in Sin City!”

