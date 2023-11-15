'The main thing is to stay awake': McLaren drivers adjusting to later start times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is creating unique challenges for drivers and teams as they prepare for the race.

Like the Williams Racing and Mercedes-AMG teams have told Channel 13, cold weather will play a role in determining how teams will fare this weekend. At an event on Tuesday night, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both agreed saying tires will be watched like a hawk this weekend.

"When it's so cold, the base of the tire warms up but not really the surface," Norris said. "When you have such a difference, to destroys the tire a lot quicker than it should. About 99% of the time, soft tires are best. However, that will probably change. It always changes when we come to new circuits and tarmacs and you look at the chemicals on the tarmacs."

Norris added that he and Piastri walked the Las Vegas circuit on Tuesday night and are trying to learn as much as they can before they get in the cockpit.

"It's not something I normally do because once you've been to a place, I'm happy with just going over driving. But because we haven't been here before, it's good to keep your eyes open. When you walk it, you get the perception of distances and widths of circuits and walls and things like that," Norris said. "However, you'll learn the most when you do that first lap."

Piastri said that having later practice, qualifying, and race times means they're also trying to adjust their bodies to new schedules.

"There's a few unique challenges like the time zone we're on. Having qualifying at midnight is different for us so we've been trying to stay up until three or four in the morning and then sleep through the afternoon," Piastri said. "The main thing is to stay awake more than anything and to get into the same time zone."

Norris said this is his first time in Vegas and Piastri said this is his second trip to the valley.

"The first time I came here was over 10 years ago. So I didn't really come to Vegas, did I? I was 10 or 11," Piastri said laughing. "There's a lot of things you can't do in Vegas when you're 10 or 11, not that I'm going to be doing that this time either."

According to Norris, his simulator training also means his family is going home for a few extra dollars after their trip to Vegas.

"I was in the mall here [on Monday] and saw a simulator. It was a rip-off. You had to pay $65 and if you won, you got $200," Norris said. "My brother is $140 richer because I did it under his name instead of mine. I was 45 seconds quicker than second place. It was close."

The Opening Ceremony for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is Wednesday night and is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Practice sessions start on Thursday with qualifying on Friday and the race on Saturday.