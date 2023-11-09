Crews install MGM Rewards' F1 show car at the Bellagio Fountains ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, crews have installed the MGM Rewards' F1 Show Car over the Winner's Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club.

According to company officials, the show car is 80% carbon fiber and was built in the United Kingdom by F1 Authentics. It took about 300-man-hours for former Formula 1 engineers to manufacture the vehicle.

The vehicle was then transported to the valley where crews used cranes to put it on top of the Winner's Stage.

As race day gets closer, more and more vehicles are arriving in Southern Nevada. According to officials at Harry Reid International Airport, cargo planes started arriving with equipment on Sunday, including F1 vehicles that will be part of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The @F1 Las #Vegas Grand Prix is just a little more than a week away! There's plenty of pre-race activity already underway. This week, the talented crews at @LASairport facilitated the arrival of the cars that will zip down the Las #Vegas Strip at speeds of more than 200 MPH 🏎💨… pic.twitter.com/xLawxKMj6p — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 8, 2023

You can check out all of our Formula 1 coverage here.