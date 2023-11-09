Watch Now
Local NewsCountdown to F1

Actions

Crews install MGM Rewards' F1 show car at the Bellagio Fountains ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Crews install MGM Rewards' F1 show car at Bellagio Fountains
MGM F1 Show Car
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 15:21:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, crews have installed the MGM Rewards' F1 Show Car over the Winner's Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club.

According to company officials, the show car is 80% carbon fiber and was built in the United Kingdom by F1 Authentics. It took about 300-man-hours for former Formula 1 engineers to manufacture the vehicle.

The vehicle was then transported to the valley where crews used cranes to put it on top of the Winner's Stage.

As race day gets closer, more and more vehicles are arriving in Southern Nevada. According to officials at Harry Reid International Airport, cargo planes started arriving with equipment on Sunday, including F1 vehicles that will be part of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

You can check out all of our Formula 1 coverage here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH