Helpful tips for race fans to make the most of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Formula 1 weekend officially here, the Las Vegas Strip is welcoming lots of fans.

If you're planning to join in on the action, we've got some important tips to help you make the most of your experience.

From navigating the traffic-filled streets to packing your bag before heading out, getting ready for the big race can be a little overwhelming.

But don't worry. We've got you covered with everything you need to know to make your Grand Prix experience a success.

Before you head to the circuit, be sure to have all your essential information saved on your phone, including your ticket and event maps, to help you navigate.

A valid ticket is required for entry, so double-check that you have the right one, as tickets are non-transferable for each day of the event.

If you leave the circuit, make sure to scan out before exiting your zone; otherwise, you won't be able to re-enter with the same ticket.

Keep in mind, there is no re-entry after 9 p.m.

For easy access to ticketing, maps, schedules, and important updates, download the F1 Las Vegas app.

As for what to bring, or not bring, there are strict rules.

Drones, strollers, glass bottles and medium to large-sized bags or purses are all prohibited. Bikes, electric or mechanical, aren't allowed either.

A full list of prohibited items can be found HERE.

So whether it's making sure your tickets are ready or packing light, these tips will help you have a smooth and enjoyable race day.

