Formula 1 construction (and traffic) begins next week for 2025 Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction is set to begin next week for the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.

Wednesday, September 3 (Pedestrian bridge construction)

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Expect overnight closures on Koval Lane in the area around Rochelle Avenue. All lanes will be closed for approximately two hours between Ellis Island and the Grand Prix Plaza, and temporary lane reductions will begin just before and after the closure timeframe. You will still be able to access Ellis Island and the plaza.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. | If you use RTC transportation, Route 119 at Koval & Simmons will be detoured. Affected stops include 1250 - NB after Harmon; 1252 - NVB after Rochelle; 1249 - SB after Flamingo; and 1247 - SB after Rochelle. Check RTCalerts.com for the latest bus info or call 702-228-7433, option 4.

Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12 (Track lighting and bridge construction)

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. | Expect some overnight lane reductions on Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane. Only one lane will be open in each direction.

Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 19 (Track lighting and bridge construction)

Formula 1 said this schedule is subject to change. You can stay up-to-date with the latest traffic information from F1 at transportation.f1lasvegasgp.com, or by texting "F1LV" to "31996" to get advance summaries of traffic impacts.